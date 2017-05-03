ArcelorMittal announces the publication of First Quarter 2017

ArcelorMittal has today announced the publication of first quarter 2017 Ebitda sell-side analysts’ consensus figure.

The consensus figures are based on analysts’ estimates recorded on an external web-based tool provided and managed by an independent company, Vuma Financial Services Limited (trade name: Vuma Consensus).

To arrive at the consensus figure below, Vuma Consensus has aggregated the expectations of sell-side analysts who, to the best of our knowledge, cover ArcelorMittal on a continuous basis. This is currently a group of between 25-30 brokers.

The listed analysts follow ArcelorMittal on their own initiative and ArcelorMittal is not responsible for their views. ArcelorMittal is neither involved in the collection of the information nor in the compilation of the estimates.

Click here to see full release.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.