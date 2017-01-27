ArcelorMittal announces Capital Group shareholding notification

ArcelorMittal announces that The Capital Group Companies Inc. has notified it of a decrease in its voting rights in ArcelorMittal from 5.4976% to 4.8054%. The notification is available on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com under Investors, Corporate Governance, Shareholding structure. This notification was published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities as amended by the law.

