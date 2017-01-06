Approaching the finish line and no need to tread carefully!

In September we promised a treat for XJ220 lovers everywhere, and the engineers from Bridgestone and Don Law XJ220 are well on track.

The legendary XJ220 – chassis no.004 – wearing new hand-made shoes has been under continuous testing at Bridgestone proving ground near Rome. This iconic British supercar is on its way to having all-new perfectly fitted tyres, taking full advantage of the 25 years of technological advance at Bridgestone.

In their quest to ensure this evolution of tyre design and performance also matches the original targets for the vehicle, Don Law and Bridgestone brought together the original band of drivers and engineers; they are now back in town and ready to roll!

Teaser One contains an extract from the film The Legend Lives On.

