Appointment of Mr. Yasuhiro Yamauchi to the Renault Board Of Directors

Appointment of Mr. Yasuhiro Yamauchi to the Renault Board of Directors

The Renault Board of Directors of February 9th, 2017 appointed Mr. Yasuhiro Yamauchi, as director proposed by Nissan. He replaces Mr. Hiroto Saïkawa, who resigned on December 12, 2016, for the remaining duration of the term, i.e. until the 2018 Annual General Meeting.

Mr. Yasuhiro Yamauchi has been the Chief Competitive Officer of Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. since November 1st, 2016.

He begins his career in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., in 1981, where he occupies various executive positions in the purchasing function, as well as in RNPO. In April, 2014, Mr. Yasuhiro Yamauchi is appointed Alliance Global Vice President, Senior Vice President, Alliance Purchasing, in charge of the convergence of the Management and the Human resources of purchasing functions, Engineering, Manufacturing and Supply chain of Renault and Nissan.

Born on February 2nd, 1956, Yasuhiro Yamauchi is awarded a diploma by the School of Social sciences of International Christian University of Tokyo, in Japan.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.