Appointment of Karine Hillaireau, Head of Sustainability for the Group and Managing Director of the PSA Foundation

Karine Hillaireau was appointed Head of Sustainability for the PSA Group and Managing Director of the PSA Foundation effective 1 February 2017, replacing Patrice-Henry Duchêne who is leaving the Group.

Karine Hillaireau is a graduate of EDHEC and Paris-Dauphine University. She joined the PSA Group in 1996 and has held various positions within the Citroën brand and Peugeot SA. She was previously responsible for the Group’s CSR performance and relations with non-financial rating agencies.

