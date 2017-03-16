Another success for PSA Group on the financial markets

On 14 March 2017, PSA Group launched a €600 million bond issue that was more than twice oversubscribed.

This transaction, with a seven-year maturity, strengthens the Group’s liquidity and extends the average maturity of its bond debt at the lowest cost ever achieved by PSA Group, with an annual coupon of 2%.

Commenting on the transaction, Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon, Chief Financial Officer of PSA Group and member of the Managing Board, said: “This transaction has been another success for the Group. It demonstrates investors’ confidence in our ‘Push to Pass’ growth plan, and illustrates the market’s positive reception to our merger project with Opel/Vauxhall”.

This issue was driven by the following 11 banks: BNP Paribas, CA CIB, Commerzbank, HSBC, Natixis, Santander, Société Générale, BBVA, CM CIC, Citi, NatWest Markets.

