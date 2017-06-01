Announcement of results of tender offer for repurchase of own shares and its conclusion

DENSO Corporation resolved at its Board of Directors meeting held on April 28, 2017, that it would repurchase its own shares and implement a tender offer (“Tender Offer”) as a method of repurchase pursuant to Article 156, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act (No.86 of 2005, including its amendments in the later eras), which applies pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of that low, and the provisions of the Company’s Articles of Incorporation. The Tender Offer began on May 1, 2017 and ended on May 31, 2017.

In addition, repurchase of own shares, which resolved at its Board of Directors meeting held on April 28, 2017, has finished with the end of the Tender Offer. Details are set forth below.