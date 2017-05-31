Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with the Company’s Articles of Association, AB SKF confirms the following. As per 31 May the Company’s share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 36,293,181 shares of Series A and 419,057,887 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 78,198,970. AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

The information in this press release is information which AB SKF is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication on 31 May 2017 kl. 08:00 CET.

