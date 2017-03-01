Ankit Jain, Senior Director & Head of Ola Play, Ola confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Ankit Jain, Senior Director & Head of Ola Play, Ola has been confirmed as the keynote speaker at Connected Car Detroit.

Ankit Jain is a Senior Director and Head of Ola’s connected car platform – Ola Play. Ankit is responsible for leading the development and expansion of Ola Play across categories and different parts of the country. This includes product innovation, platform development, strategic alliances, supply chain management and monetisation.

Ankit started his career at Opera Solutions, where he helped Fortune 500 clients on areas including sales, marketing and procurement. Ankit then joined McKinsey, where he served high tech companies in the US, Germany, UK and India. Ankit has deep expertise in product development, go-to-market, demand marketing, and competitive strategy.

He has published numerous reports, including one for the Planning Commission of India on ‘Improving the Productivity & Competitiveness of Industrial Clusters’ that focused on how India should increase the performance and productivity of its manufacturing clusters.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Connected Car Detroit will bring together key stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends that are shaping the evolution of the connected car.

To register for this event, please go to https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-detroit/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44(0) 2921 286 515

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.