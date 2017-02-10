Andrew Smart, CTO, Amercian Center for Mobility confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Andrew Smart, Chief Technical Officer for the American Center for Mobility, has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Detroit.

Andrew is responsible for the overall design and delivery of the new automated and connected vehicle test facility, technical partnerships and the acceleration of voluntary technical standards development and deployment with the CAV community.

Andrew has over 30 years of technical, program and management leadership experience in the automotive and commercial vehicle industries, most recently as CTO for SAE International with responsibility for all technical programs including voluntary standards development. Prior to SAE, Andrew held executive leadership positions with global technical consultancies and a European-based OEM.

