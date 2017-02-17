Amazon to deliver Nissan Note e-POWER test-drive vehicles

Amazon.co.jp customers interested in test-driving Nissan’s new Note e-POWER will soon be able to arrange free on-demand delivery of a vehicle to their doorsteps. This new promotional campaign has been made possible by Amazon Prime Now, and will run for a limited time in February and March.

Launched in Japan in November last year, the new Note e-POWER is driven entirely by an electric motor like the Nissan LEAF, with the gasoline engine used to generate power to charge the vehicle’s battery. The updated Note has been very well-received and sales have been strong, with the vehicle topping Japan’s sales rankings (excluding minivehicles) in November 2016 and January 2017.

This new campaign will pioneer the use of a “test-drive delivery” system in order to generate new touch points between Nissan and a wide range of potential customers who may be interested in the Note e-POWER but do not have time to visit a car dealer. When an Amazon Prime member uses the Prime Now app to order a free Note e-POWER mini-catalogue, they will be given the option of selecting a two-hour test-drive slot. The vehicle will arrive within as little as one hour after the start of the selected delivery slot, and each test-drive will last for roughly 30 minutes. Drivers will be accompanied by a Nissan member of staff.

This offer will be available to Amazon Prime members on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between February 24 and March 12, 2017, in selected areas of Yokohama and Kawasaki in Japan.

Overview of promotional campaign

Dates: Feb 24, 25, 26; March 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12

Time slots: 10:00-12:00, 12:00-14:00, 14:00-16:00, 16:00-18:00, 18:00-20:00

Eligible areas: 11 wards in Yokohama (Nishi-ku, Kanagawa-ku, Kohoku-ku, and Naka-ku; some areas in Tsuzuki-ku, Midori-ku, Tsurumi-ku, Minami-ku, Isogo-ku, Hodogaya-ku, and Asahi-ku) and 2 wards in Kawasaki (Some areas in Kawasaki-ku, and Saiwai-ku)

How to request a test-drive:

(1) On the Prime Now app (iOS, Android) for Amazon Prime customers, tap on a banner of “Nissan Note e-POWER mini-catalogue and test-drive.”

(2) Confirm the campaign information and press desired date/time.

(3) After confirming selected date/time, add to cart and tap on the shopping basket image (The test-drive service will be free at your register).

(4) Tap on “go to a register.” (The test-drive service will be free at your register.

(5) Proceed to checkout; select the same desired time slot, and press “next.” Select payment method and press “next.”

(6) Confirm that total price is 0 yen, and press “place order.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.