The Alpine A110 has HERE on board

The Alpine A110, the much-anticipated two-seater coupé unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show this week, is fitted with a navigation system powered by map data from HERE.

“HERE is deeply proud to have been chosen to be a part of this beautiful new sports car from Alpine,” said Bruno Bourguet, SVP Sales & Business Development at HERE. “With HERE integrated into the dash, a new generation of Alpine drivers can enjoy access to high quality mapping designed specifically for driving.”

“From the start of the Alpine project, we have been very pleased to welcome HERE as a partner, not only as the mapping provider of the A110, but also as a partner to the Endurance Signatech Alpine team, who achieved great performances in competition,” said Bernard Ollivier, Deputy Managing Director, Alpine.

More information about the Alpine A110 is available at alpinecars.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.