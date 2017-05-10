Alfa Romeo announces pricing for all-new Stelvio and Stelvio Ti

Alfa Romeo today announced pricing for the highly anticipated 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Stelvio Ti. The Stelvio lineup brings world-class performance, state-of-the-art technologies, seductive Italian style and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium mid-size SUV segment.

“The all-new Stelvio further highlights and expands Alfa Romeo’s return to North America with a premium mid-size SUV that truly stands apart in the segment,” said Reid Bigland, Head of Alfa Romeo. “As an SUV that could only be born in Italy, the entire Stelvio lineup delivers class-leading power, exceptional driving dynamics, standard all-wheel drive, advanced technologies, gorgeous Italian design and a race-inspired driving experience, available starting from $41,995 MSRP.”

Three exhilarating, capable Stelvio models showcase Alfa Romeo’s captivating mix of Italian performance, style and technology

Crafted by Alfa Romeo artisans at the Cassino plant in Italy, the all-new 2018 Stelvio lineup is a testament to Alfa Romeo’s perfect balance of engineering and emotion, creating a premium mid-size SUV for driving enthusiasts that stands out in one of the largest and fastest growing segments in the United States.

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) for the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is $41,995 (excluding $995 destination)

Alfa Romeo Stelvio features an all-aluminum, 2.0-liter, direct-injection turbocharged engine that generates a class-leading, standard 280 horsepower and 306 lb.-ft. of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, Stelvio launches from 0-60 mph in an estimated 5.4 seconds with a top speed of 144 mph

The all-new, well-equipped Alfa Romeo Stelvio comes standard with Alfa DNA drive mode selector, class-exclusive carbon fiber driveshaft, dual exhaust with bright tips, 18-inch aluminum wheels (19- and 20-inch wheels available), leather seating, bi-xenon headlamps with signature LED daytime running lights and LED tail lamps, backup camera with rear park sensors, remote start, passive entry with Keyless Go, power liftgate, Formula One-inspired flat-bottom steering wheel with integrated push button start

Available Sport Package ($1,800 MSRP) adds 19-inch wheels, sport-tuned suspension, steering column-mounted aluminum paddle shifters, sport steering wheel, genuine aluminum accents, gloss-black window trim surround, black roof rails, aluminum sport pedals and footrest, colored brake calipers and much more

Available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto offer easy access to vital technologies

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) for the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti model is $43,995 (excluding $995 destination)

In addition to the expansive list of standard features in the all-new Stelvio, Stelvio Ti adds even more premium content and convenience offerings, including standard 19-inch wheels, genuine wood interior accents, an 8.8-inch widescreen entertainment and information display, SiriusXM, front park sensors, heated steering wheel, heated front seats and much more

Available Ti Sport and Ti Lusso packages (priced at $2,500 MSRP each) provide drivers with two unique offerings that further accentuate the bold characteristics of Stelvio Ti

Ti Sport adds 20-inch wheels, sport-tuned suspension, 12-way power high-performance sport leather seats including 4-way lumbar and power bolsters with thigh extenders, steering column-mounted aluminum paddle shifters, sport steering wheel, gloss-black window trim surround, black roof rails, aluminum sport pedals and footrest, colored brake calipers and much more

Ti Lusso (late availability) includes 19-inch wheels, Luxury Pieno Fiore Italian leather seats with Cannelloni inserts, 12-way power front seats including 4-way lumbar, leather-wrapped dash and upper door trim with accent stitching, genuine wood trim in dark gray oak or Lusso-exclusive light walnut, luxury steering wheel, aluminum pedals footrest and much more

All three Stelvio models offer:

The intelligent Q4 all-wheel-drive system – standard on all Stelvio models, including Quadrifoglio – delivers even more all-season traction and performance capability, thanks to the system’s ability to transfer up to 60 percent of the engine’s torque to the front axle

Near perfect 50/50 weight distribution, segment-leading torsional rigidity and the most direct steering ratio in the segment, thanks to Stelvio’s Alfa Romeo-exclusive Giorgio architecture

Unique Italian style and craftsmanship to the premium mid-size SUV segment

More than 105 years of brand history, carving its legend on road courses around the globe

Innovative Alfa DNA Drive Mode Selector modifies the dynamic behavior of the Stelvio, according to the driver’s selection: Dynamic: Delivers sharper brake and steering feel with more aggressive engine, transmission and throttle tip-in calibrations Natural: Comfort setting for balanced daily driving Advanced Efficiency: Eco-friendly mode to achieve the lowest fuel consumption



Peace of mind: safety and security

The all-new Alfa Romeo Stelvio offers innovative safety and security features and leverages advanced driver-assist features, including:

Full-speed Forward Collision Warning – Plus: Provides autonomous braking and, under certain circumstances, slows or brings the vehicle to a full stop when frontal collision appears imminent

Adaptive Cruise Control – Plus with Full Stop: Helps maintain distance from the vehicle ahead and, under certain traffic conditions, the system can bring the Stelvio to a full stop without driver intervention

Lane Departure Warning: Alerts the driver of inadvertent lane departure

To help rear visibility both on the road and in parking situations, Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection and front- and rear-park assist sensors are available. In addition, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio features advanced multistage driver and front-passenger air bags; driver and front passenger seat-mounted side air bags; front and rear side curtain air bags; and driver and front passenger inflatable knee air bags.

Stelvio Pass

Nestled in the Italian Alps, the Stelvio Pass is the highest mountain pass in Italy (and the second highest in Europe), and the 12-mile road that crosses it boasts over 48 bends, breath-taking views and a dizzyingly quick rise in altitude, all the way up to 9,000 feet. Over the years, champions of cycling and motorsports have done battle here, making the route a fully fledged sporting legend. To enjoy it as it is meant to be enjoyed and squeeze every last drop of pleasure out of this unique experience – by oneself or in the company of friends and family – there is only one SUV capable of offering an unrivalled combination of driving pleasure, Italian styling and versatility: The Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

In 2008, the acclaimed British automotive show “Top Gear” picked Stelvio Pass as its choice for the “greatest driving road in the world.” Born from the world’s greatest driving road – Stelvio Pass – the all-new 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a new benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV that could only be Italian.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.