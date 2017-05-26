Alexander Tan joins NXP Auto Team to drive higher-bandwidth connectivity in new cars

NXP Semiconductors is pleased to welcome Alexander E. Tan as the new vice president and general manager of Automotive Ethernet Solutions, part of NXP’s In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) product line within the NXP Automotive Business Unit.

“We are excited that Alex will join the NXP automotive team in San Jose, California,” said Toni Versluijs, vice president and general manager of IVN. “His background and experience in developing automotive Ethernet solutions will greatly contribute to NXP’s ability to deliver higher-bandwidth automotive networks for our customers.”

Previously, Alex applied his Ethernet expertise to various roles at National Semiconductor, Texas Instruments and Marvell Semiconductor. Alex played a key role introducing high-speed semiconductor products into the automotive market, including the FPD-Link 2 & 3 SerDes for automotive displays, the 1000BASE-T1 Automotive Gigabit Ethernet PHYs and Intelligent Security Switching products. Additionally, he has presented at multiple automotive Ethernet conferences and is a frequent contributor to several automotive electronics journals. Alex holds a Bachelor of Science in Physics from the University of Florida, a Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an MBA from Emory University.

“I’m excited to join the NXP automotive team,” said Alex. “The automotive vehicle network is undergoing a transformation to support new applications like self-driving cars, improved safety and high-bandwidth connectivity. These new uses require more data bandwidth and sophisticated control, but must be solidly grounded to meet automotive safety and reliability requirements. As a global leader in delivering innovative, high-quality automotive solutions, NXP is well-positioned to lead this development, and I am looking forward to helping make that future a reality.”

