AkzoNobel site expansion strengthens International brand in South America

AkzoNobel has opened a Performance Coatings production facility in Santo André, Brazil, which will enable the company to be more agile in responding to local customer needs and regional market demands.

The facility – an expansion of an existing site in Santo André, São Paulo – will manufacture and supply products from the company’s International portfolio of high performance industrial, marine and yacht coatings, which has been present in Brazil for 90 years.

As well as reinforcing AkzoNobel’s commitment to investing in innovation and technology, the new plant will also help to strengthen International’s market position in South America.

Commenting on the opening, Jelena Arsic Van Os, Director of AkzoNobel Performance Coatings in South America, said: “Our innovation expertise plays a key role in driving organic growth and this new facility highlights our continued focus on adapting to market needs in order to better serve our customers with essential color and protection.

“The investment will add further momentum to the instrumental role International is playing in helping AkzoNobel to strategically diversify its markets and expand its presence throughout South America.”

The Santo André expansion has increased production capacity for smaller batches by 35% and for larger batches by 50%. A new distribution center also means shipping capacity has been expanded by 50%. Meanwhile, an increase in the level of automation has improved the control of the production process and, in turn, the quality of the products.

“AkzoNobel stands out for having excellent products and services and an extraordinary customer base in this region of key importance for the company,” explained Pablo Ribeiro, Business Manager for Marine and Protective Coatings in South America. “It certainly makes the difference in such a competitive market.”

International products provide protection for ships, yachts, infrastructure projects and buildings around the world, including the world famous Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

