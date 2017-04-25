AkzoNobel shareholders approve all resolutions at Annual General Meeting (AGM)

AkzoNobel announces that shareholders voted in favor of all resolutions today at its Annual General Meeting.

As well as adopting the company’s 2016 financial statements, the dividend policy was agreed; the Supervisory Board and Management Board were discharged from liability for the performance of their duties in 2016; and the Management Board was given authorization for the issuance, acquisition and cancellation of common shares.

Antony Burgmans, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AkzoNobel, said:

“Our Annual General Meeting forms an important element in the governance of AkzoNobel. It offers an opportunity for shareholders to engage with AkzoNobel’s management and Supervisory Board on a range of issues and we welcome this open and constructive dialogue.

“Today shows strong support from shareholders for all resolutions the company brought forward and reinforces our belief in the strong platform for growth and momentum the company achieved in 2016.”

