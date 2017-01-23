Home > News Releases > AkzoNobel share repurchase (January 16, 2017 – January 20, 2017)

AkzoNobel share repurchase (January 16, 2017 – January 20, 2017)

January 23, 2017

AkzoNobel has repurchased 164,000 of its own ordinary shares in the period from January 16, 2017 up to and including January 20, 2017, at an average price of €61.29 per share. The consideration of the repurchase was €10.07 million.

This is part of a repurchase program announced on December 12, 2016. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 479,000 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €28.88 million.

The purpose of the program is to neutralize the dilutive effect of stock dividends paid in 2016.

For more information, visit https://www.akzonobel.com/for-investors/shares/share-buyback-overview

