ADTRAN’s Ryan Loy named to Computerworld’s Premier 100 Technology Leaders

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced that ADTRAN’s Ryan Loy, vice president of IT, has been named a Computerworld Premier 100 Technology Leaders honoree. The Premier 100 showcases 100 leaders in both the technology and business divisions of companies, highlighting individuals for exceptional technology leadership and the creation of innovative solutions for everyday IT challenges. Loy’s unique approach to IT has helped create a culture of business alignment for the company, as the IT team continually looks for new ways to add direct value to ADTRAN’s business operations.

“The Premier 100 awards program highlights the exceptional work of an elite group of IT executives who are leading their organizations through times of unprecedented change. They are using technology to drive high-stakes business projects and create dynamic growth in their organizations,” said Scot Finnie, editor in chief of Computerworld. “These 100 men and women are not only strategic business thinkers, but also team leaders who recognize the importance of recruiting and retaining the brightest talent to enable digital transformation and harness the opportunities of cloud, big data, mobile and social. We’re pleased to recognize their leadership and honor their achievements.”

Loy has recently championed the exploration of how IoT can add value to ADTRAN’s business, with the intention of gaining insight on items such as the health, performance and security of the company’s connected devices. His unique vision of running IT is thinking like business people that happen to have responsibilities within IT and leverage that vision in everything.

“We need to continually look outward to uncover unique ways to innovate and bring value to not only our clients, but how we run operations. IoT represents a significant shift and offers us a new way to look at the services we provide,” Loy said. “When it comes to ensuring the success of an IT department, we must consistently be focused on delivering value and measuring progress along the way. By encouraging this way of thinking, our department can help further differentiate ADTRAN within the marketplace and address problems facing us on a daily basis. I am honored to be named a Premier 100 award recipient, as this award demonstrates how ADTRAN continues to separate itself from the rest of its competition.”

Loy was joined by CIOs from AT&T, Shell, PWC, Verizon and other world class companies who were also recognized.

