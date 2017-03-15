ADTRAN surpasses its 10 millionth vectoring port shipment

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, announced that it has shipped its 10 millionth vectoring port as network operators in the U.S. and Europe look to maximize any and all paths to ultra broadband service delivery. Crossing this milestone demonstrates how ADTRAN’s industry-leading access portfolio is having an immediate and long-term impact as networks scale and users demand increased capacity at work, home and play. ADTRAN’s market leadership has grown over the past four quarters as the company shipped now more DSL and VDSL2 vectoring ports in North America than all other vendors combined. VDSL2 vectoring is key to network operators’ broadband strategy to deliver 100Mbps services using their existing DSL infrastructure that may only provide 10Mbps service today. Ideal for urban deployments and multi-dwelling units, vectoring presents a scalable, highly leverageable approach to delivering ten times the DSL capacity, creating a truly immersive consumer experience that millennials and other tech-savvy consumers crave.

“To meet our customers’ broadband needs, we continue to innovate and provide higher speeds using both fiber and copper-based solutions. Having a proven technology that we can leverage with our current network infrastructure is ideal,” said Aamir Hussain, EVP and CTO for CenturyLink. “ADTRAN’s vectoring solutions help us maximize our network broadband speeds to meet the current and future needs of our customers.”

Vectoring boosts the installed network performance by increasing service speeds to 100Mbps using VDSL2 vectoring and to over 300Mbps using higher spectrum Super-Vectoring. More service providers are turning to this technology to sell high-speed services when time-to-market or economic hurdles prevent the deployment of new fiber. This network capability is becoming more critical as new guidelines in Europe and the U.S. change and become mandated for what bandwidth speeds constitute the definition of competitive broadband service.

“As regulatory commissions in the U.S. and Europe change the definition of broadband, vectoring technology is allowing carriers to achieve these higher speeds within their existing infrastructure. According to our research, VDSL2 vectoring shipments continue to accelerate, accounting for a growing portion of overall VDSL2 shipments each quarter,” said Teresa Mastrangelo, founder of Broadbandtrends. “Vectoring provides operators with the opportunity to offer FTTH-like speeds over copper lines, while providing the flexibility necessary to address the immediate time-to-market, competitive and regulatory challenges they currently confront.”

“ADTRAN’s vectoring solution is by far our fastest growing technology segment, shipping 10 million vectoring ports since introducing the solution to market and putting ADTRAN at the forefront of a technology that is quickly gaining worldwide adoption,” said Jay Wilson, senior vice president, technology and strategy for ADTRAN. “Service providers require the flexibility we provide to build the type of network that fits customers’ demands and business goals. By making it easier for service providers to leverage their current assets, ADTRAN ensures a smoother migration path from existing copper networks to full ultra broadband deployments across the globe.”

