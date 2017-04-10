ADTRAN adds unified communications to ProCloud subscription services suite

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced the launch of ADTRAN’s ProCloud UC powered by BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT). The addition of the BroadCloud call control platform to ADTRAN’s ProCloud Subscription Services Suite enables Managed Service Provider (MSP) partners to expand their cloud-based unified communications (UC) offerings. ADTRAN is one of the first network infrastructure partners that BroadSoft is collaborating with through this unique model, selecting ADTRAN for its experience as a trusted partner for a breadth of advanced voice and networking infrastructure. The BroadSoft partnership represents one of the first of many open network alliances enabling ADTRAN’s partners to increase revenue opportunities with best-of-breed networking and application services.

“As more businesses look to adopt cloud services, there is the risk of businesses adopting applications from multiple providers that can be challenging to manage separately, and the wide variety of options can be overwhelming,” said Diane Myers, senior research director, IHS Markit. “The approach ADTRAN is taking with BroadSoft gives MSPs the opportunity to leverage an integrated cloud platform, brand them as their own and simplify the purchase and adoption of cloud services for their business customers.”

The ADTRAN ProCloud UC solution provides an integrated bundle that includes everything needed to win and keep any business customer. Its “partner in a box” qualities simplify the process of launching and supporting business communications services like mobility, instant messaging and presence, HD audio and video calling, conferencing and group collaboration capabilities. The scalability of the cloud-based solution makes it easy for partners to expand services as customers’ needs grow and shift over time. Moreover, the ability to brand the hosted UC solution as their own enables ADTRAN’s partners to further differentiate themselves in the marketplace.

“This collaboration puts best-in-class services in the hands of MSPs who may not have previously been able to access them due to investment requirements, deployment times or limitations of traditional UC solutions,” said Dino Di Palma, chief revenue officer, BroadSoft. “By becoming part of ADTRAN’s subscription service offerings, our cloud communications will enable more businesses to worry less about maintaining a high-quality UC solution and instead remain focused on growing their business.”

“Our collaboration with BroadSoft adds tremendous value to our ProCloud Subscription Services Suite—the hosted UC solution is a natural extension of our existing partnership, providing our partners with a new recurring revenue model for advanced communications services,” said Parker Smith, director of business development for ADTRAN’s business solutions and cloud services. “The partner benefits from an accelerated time to market and the scalability and flexibility of a hosted UC solution, all with minimal investment, enabling our partner community to seamlessly grow market and margins more easily.”

