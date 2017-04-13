adsquare to enrich its platform for advertisers with HERE location data

adsquare, the neutral mobile data exchange for advertisers and media buyers, is enhancing its platform with high quality location data from HERE Technologies as part of a new agreement between the two companies.

adsquare will draw on HERE Places Extract, HERE’s global database of places, to better understand consumers’ real-world behavior and support contextually relevant and effective advertising for its customers. HERE continuously updates its places data by drawing on thousands of different sources, including from social media partners, and by applying machine learning to identify true locations and remove irrelevant or duplicated information. Today, HERE Places Extract covers 70 million places, each accurately geocoded to the map.

adsquare serves as a marketplace enabling advertising agencies and their buying partners to make better audience segmentation and inventory bidding decisions. Its real-time platform supports buying decisions in a scalable, secure and privacy-friendly way. With a fast-growing business in 11 European markets, the company recently expanded into the United States.

“We are excited about our partnership with HERE, because it enables us to expand our dataset footprint to cover the whole globe,” said Tom Laband, CEO and Co-Founder of adsquare. “HERE is one of the leading location companies and enables us to offer advertisers and their agencies an incomparable level of precision and accuracy for hyperlocal campaigns.”

“We are delighted to work with adsquare and to enable access to our fast-expanding index of places data,” said Bruno Bourguet, SVP Sales & Business Development at HERE. “This is a novel way to exploit the HERE places data through a robust segmentation and bidding platform.”

The adsquare platform is used by customers such as Oath / AOL Platforms. Adsquare has also been integrated with leading DSPs such as TheTradeDesk, AppNexus and Google’s DBM.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.