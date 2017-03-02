Adient wins 2017 Manufacturing Leadership Award

Adient (NYSE: ADNT), the world’s largest global automotive seating supplier, today announced that it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a 2017 Manufacturing Leadership Award winner for its outstanding achievement in developing mobile solutions.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized with the 2017 Manufacturing Leadership Award,” said Sheryl Haislet, chief information officer for Adient. “This award is a testament to the commitment of the Adient team, which continually strives to lead the way in operational excellence in manufacturing.”

Adient was created in 2016 when Johnson Controls’ automotive seating business was spun off as an independent company.

The winning project included development of three mobile applications that enabled Adient to provide quick access to program, vehicle and sales data through a mobile interface, including:

Vehicle Content – Displays parts of a vehicle that are manufactured by Adient

Program Translator – Retrieves information about a vehicle program

Sales Quick Reference App – Gives sales team opportunities and sales data

Supplier Quality Analytics – Provides actionable insights into supplier quality

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Winning projects and manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes.

