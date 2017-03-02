Adient delivers strong FY 2017 Q1 results

Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating and interiors, today announced strong first-quarter earnings.

GAAP net income and EPS diluted up 9% to $149M and $1.59, respectively; Adjusted-EPS diluted up 13% to $2.12

EBIT-adjusted expanded to $290M (margin of 7.2%)

Cash and cash equivalents of $709M at December 31, 2016

Gross debt and net debt totaled $3,461M and $2,752M, respectively, at December 31, 2016

For complete details and to see reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, click here to download the full press release, or visit the events section of the Adient investor website at www.investors.adient.com/events-and-presentations/events.

Investor analyst conference call:

Adient’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, R. Bruce McDonald, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Stafeil, will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern to discuss the results. To participate by telephone, please dial 800-779-1454 (U.S.) or 312-470-7220 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call and ask to be connected to the Adient conference call. The conference passcode is ADIENT.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.