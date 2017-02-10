ACEA’s 2017 annual reception looks at challenges ahead

On Wednesday 8 February 2017, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) hosted its traditional annual reception in Brussels.

The evening was opened by ACEA Secretary General Erik Jonnaert, who welcomed some 200 guests to the Autoworld Musuem. The opening address was given by ACEA President Dieter Zetsche and Maroš Šefčovič, Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of the Energy Union, delivered the night’s keynote address.

Dr Zetsche shared his views on the further decarbonisation of road transport, stressing that “we need to pull every lever at our disposal, including hybrids, fuel cell, gas and battery-electric vehicles.”

Commissioner Šefčovič used the occasion to underline that 2017 will be the year of transport and that “it is of utmost importance to ensure Europe’s car industry remains the best in the world.”

