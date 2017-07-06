ACEA – Passenger car registrations: +5.3% five months into 2017; +7.6% in May

In May 2017, passenger car registrations across the EU increased by 7.6% to 1,386,818 units. In volume terms, this result comes close to May 2007 levels, just before the economic crisis hit the auto industry. The five big markets performed very well last month, except for the United Kingdom. Germany (+12.9%) and Spain (+11.2%) posted the highest percentage gains, followed by France (+8.9%) and Italy (+8.2%). The UK market, on the other hand, recorded a decline in car registrations in May (-8.5%).

From January to May 2017, demand for passenger cars grew throughout the EU (+5.3%), with 6,719,209 units registered in total. Italy (+8.1%), Spain (+7.3%), Germany (+4.7%) and France (+3.3%) all saw their markets grow over the first five months of the year, while the United Kingdom registered a slight decline (-0.6%).

Download the pdf here

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.