ACEA: Passenger car registrations: +10.2% in January

In January 2017, the EU passenger car market started the year positively, partially due to extra working days during the month. Registrations grew markedly (+10.2%) compared to January 2016, totalling 1,170,220 units.

Among the major markets, Spain (+10.7%), France (+10.6%), Germany (+10.5%) and Italy (+10.1%) recorded very strong performances in January, all posting double-digit percentage gains. The UK passenger car market also grew during the first month of 2017, although at more modest rate (+2.9%).

* Data for Malta not available

View press release in full here

