ACCESS scoops GENIVI Best of Show award for In-vehicle infotainment product portfolio

ACCESS CO., LTD today announced that its product portfolio for In-vehicle infotainment (IVI) has received a Best of Show award at the GENIVI All Member Meeting & Open Community Days in Birmingham (May 9-11, 2017).

ACCESS provides solutions for OEMs and Tier1s looking to offer best in class IVI experiences. Its product portfolio for automotive consists of:

ACCESS Twine Car: Connecting the in-car infotainment system with mobile devices via a white-labeled platform, ACCESS Twine Car enables OEMs and Tier1 suppliers to create profitable and successful multiscreen systems and services. Supporting private, public and premium content, the solution provides a combined content distribution system for embedded infotainment units and Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) in the vehicle. Secured by state-of-the-art Digital Rights Management (DRM) and providing the capability to capture usage data for analytics, it allows OEMs and Tier1s to understand their customers’ behaviour and offer inspiring content portfolios. By using ACCESS Twine, OEMs and Tier1s can extend their car infotainment systems seamlessly to connected devices, while centrally controlling the user experience and device management via the head unit. This one-stop connected multimedia solution can also offer advanced features such as remote access to home content, global search across all content libraries and devices, parental control, enjoying premium content services and more.

NetFront Browser family for Automotive: Deployed in over 1.5 billion devices, the NetFront Browser family enables OEMs to seamlessly integrate powerful connected applications and services utilising open standards and custom APIs for OEM specific functionality. ACCESS browser solutions are delivered as a Software Development Kit, which enables the HTML5 capabilities to be embedded within the IVI platform. HTML5 applications can then be accessed from within the vehicle itself, or via an Internet connection when available. ACCESS’ NetFront Browser family, consisting in WebKit-based NetFront Browser NX and Google Chromium-based NetFront Brower BE, offers automotive customers a choice of solutions based on multiple high performance rendering engines, backed by engineering expertise and experience delivering to leading OEMs and Tier1s.

The ACCESS product portfolio was selected by popular vote open to all attendees of the GENIVI All Members & Community Days alongside Advanced Telematics Systems GmbH’s. The ACCESS product portfolio on show at the GENIVI event demonstrated a unique blend of versatility and seamless connectivity, working on a wide range of open platforms and operating systems. Booth visitors were able to see HTML5 and multiscreen media demonstrations on Renesas R-Car H2 and Raspberry Pi 3 plus embedded Intel- and ARM-architecture boards utilising the GENIVI Development Platform (GDP), Android, iOS and Linux.

Key benefits of the ACCESS product portfolio include NetFront Browser BE’s flexibility to provide attractive state-of-the-art user interfaces to control and display the vehicle’s information and functionality. Infotainment solutions can be easily extended to provide additional connected media functionality by including ACCESS’ Twine components. ACCESS Twine demonstrations at the GENIVI AMM showed attendees an easy and seamless method to distribute and manage public, private and premium content stored within and out of the connected car, through integrated (built-in) and bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) screens. Both solutions can be combined to provide more effective monetisation and consumption of content in the near future.

