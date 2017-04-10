ABB reports participation in Dividend Access Facility 2017

Shareholders representing 449’470’006 shares are participating in ABB Ltd’s Dividend Access Facility (DAF), corresponding to 92% of ABB Ltd shares registered with Euroclear Sweden.

Shareholders participating in the DAF will be registered temporarily as shareholders without right to a dividend from ABB Ltd. These shareholders will instead receive their dividend from ABB Ltd’s Swedish subsidiary ABB Norden Holding AB. The participating shareholders will for each ABB Ltd share receive one ABB Ltd share without dividend rights (ABB Ltd U), and one dividend right from ABB Norden Holding AB separated from the share (SR1). The ordinary ABB Ltd shares will be re-registered on the shareholders’ accounts on April 24, 2017. Assuming that shareholders approve the dividend at ABB Ltd’s Annual General Meeting on April 13, 2017, for shareholders participating in the DAF, the dividend payment date is planned to be April 25, 2017.

The ABB Ltd U share will be traded, in parallel with the ABB Ltd share, on NASDAQ Stockholm, during the period April 10, 2017 through April 19, 2017. The ABB Ltd U share’s ISIN code is SE0009690092. Trading in dividend rights, SR1, will not be possible.

Further information is available on the ABB Sweden website at www.abb.se/aktie or under the following hotline number: +46 (0)8 518 01 555.

