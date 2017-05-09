ABB prices EUR 750 million bond issue

ABB announced that it has priced the EUR 750 million 7- year bond transaction it launched earlier today.

The bonds carry a coupon of 0.75% and will be issued under the ABB Finance B.V. USD 8 billion Debt Issuance Program. The bonds will be guaranteed by ABB Ltd, the parent company of the ABB Group.

The net proceeds of the issue will be used for general corporate purposes.

Issuance will take place on or around May 16, 2017, which is the expected settlement date of the bonds.

