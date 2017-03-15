ABB launches world’s first digital distribution transformer

ABB today announced the launch of the world’s first digital distribution transformer at its ABB Customer World event in Houston, Texas. Integrated sensing and monitoring technology in ABB’s new TXpert transformer will provide intelligence to maximize reliability, optimize operating and maintenance costs and manage the asset more efficiently. This latest innovation builds on the ABB Ability digital offering that uses cloud computing and connected devices to generate actionable data for a broad range of customers.

The performance data collected from the sensors is stored and analyzed within the transformer, offering insights on how it is operating. This will provide utilities, industries and installations like data centers with vital information to make key decisions on the operation and maintenance of their transformers and support the management of the asset throughout its lifecycle. This includes activities like scheduling of maintenance, optimizing system performance and planned asset replacement.

Power grids are undergoing an unprecedented transformation both on the supply and demand side. Many new and distributed sources of energy including the influx of renewables and new demand loads like datacenters and electric vehicles, call for a more flexible grid, driving the need for greater digitalization and automation. Intelligent products that can communicate are an essential component in the convergence of information and operational technologies.

“Distribution transformers are vital components in the electrical value chain. This latest innovation extends our digital portfolio and ABB Ability based offering, and reinforces our positon as the world’s leading transformer manufacturer” said Claudio Facchin, President of ABB’s Power Grids Division. ”It also reiterates our Next Level strategic focus on enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid.”

TXpert is part of ABB’s Transformer Intelligence portfolio that includes state-of-the-art sensors, monitoring platforms and software tools built upon ABB’s deep domain knowledge and expertise. It will be a catalyst for enhancing distribution transformer performance, improving predictability and increasing reliability.

