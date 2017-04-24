ABB at Hannover Messe 2017: Showcasing customer value in the digital age

ABB will present its industry-leading portfolio of digital solutions, ABB Ability™, at this year’s Hanover Fair from April 24-28, connecting with the trade fair’s slogan “Integrated Industry – creating value.” The ABB Ability portfolio comprises more than 180 digital solutions using the Industrial Internet to create digitally connected devices, systems and services that dramatically increase productivity, cut maintenance costs considerably and reduce energy consumption up to a third in today’s digital age.

ABB Ability’s range of digital solutions comprises performance management solutions for industries that depend on plants and systems, control systems for process industries, remote monitoring services for robots, motors and machines, control solutions for buildings and offshore platforms along with charging infrastructures for electric vehicles. A number of the specialized solutions concentrate on data center power management and ship fleet navigation optimization.

In addition, ABB will debut the latest development in HVDC Light – the breakthrough technology the company pioneered 20 years ago and which has made the transmission of large amounts of electricity over ever larger distances economically and technically viable. ABB’s Power Grids division is the partner of choice for utilities around the world as they build or upgrade their power infrastructure.

Another new milestone that will be showcased is the pocket-sized ABB Ability Smart Sensor for electric motors. Introduced at Hanover Fair 2016 it is now available for the European market and will soon be released in the US. Based on smart sensing technology, ABB’s pioneering condition monitoring solution is set to convert millions of low voltage motors into intelligent, connected machines. According to ABB predictive maintenance based on data from the solution can help to reduce downtime by up to 70 percent, extend motor lifetime by as much as 30 percent and cut energy consumption by up to 10 percent. The sensor units can be factory fitted on new motors or retrofitted on installed motors within minutes. They are available for both ABB and non-ABB motors.

