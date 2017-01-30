Home > News Releases > AAM to webcast and teleconference fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results on February 10, 2017

January 30, 2017

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and other related matters at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 10, 2017. A press release announcing the results will be issued before the market opens on the same day and will be available at www.aam.com.

To participate by phone, please dial:

(855) 681-2072 from the United States
(973) 200-3383 from outside the United States

Callers should ask to be connected to the American Axle & Manufacturing earnings conference call.

To participate by live audio webcast or listen to the briefing following the call, visit investor.aam.com. A replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on February 10, 2017 until 11:59 p.m. ET on February 17, 2017. To listen to the replay please dial:

(855) 859-2056 from the United States
(404) 537-3406 from outside the United States

When prompted, callers should enter conference reservation number 87956021. The briefing audio will also be archived on AAM’s website for one year.

