AAM to present at the 2017 Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on January 11

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will participate in the 2017 Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on January 11, 2017. Starting at 10:35 a.m. ET, David C. Dauch, AAM’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will discuss recent business developments and AAM’s proposed acquisition of MPG.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations page on AAM’s website (www.aam.com). A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

AAM is a world leader in the manufacturing, engineering, design and validation of driveline and drivetrain systems and related components and modules, chassis systems, electric drive systems and metal-formed products for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, passenger cars, crossover vehicles and commercial vehicles. In addition to locations in the United States (Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana), AAM also has offices or facilities in Brazil, China, Germany, India, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Poland, Scotland, South Korea, Sweden and Thailand.

