All 6 2017 Buick models offer NHTSA 5-star Overall Vehicle Score for safety

Buick’s all-new 2017 LaCrosse flagship sedan has earned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) highest five-star Overall Vehicle Score for safety rating1, giving Buick a NHTSA five-star sweep across its entire tested lineup of premium vehicles for the third consecutive year. Buick was one of only two brands in the industry to earn a five-star Overall Vehicle Score for safety ratings on every model with its 2015 product line, and every Buick vehicle tested since has been rated at this highest level.

In 2016, four all-new or significantly enhanced Buick vehicles were launched in the U.S., and each one earned NHTSA’s five-star Overall Vehicle Score for safety ratings — including the Cascada, which is the first convertible for 2017 with a five-star Overall Vehicle Score.

“We know safety is top of mind for buyers when shopping for new vehicles, and the recent ratings by NHTSA showcase our brand’s dedication to providing our customers with safe, reliable transportation,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick Sales, Service and Marketing. “We’ve launched four new vehicles in 2016 and we are extremely proud to continue to offer a lineup of award-winning vehicles that have NHTSA five-star Overall Vehicle Score ratings across the board.”

On sale since August 2016, the 2017 LaCrosse is longer, lower and wider than the previous generation. The car’s safety, handling and efficiency benefit from its advanced structure, thanks to the use of stronger, lighter press-hardened and high-strength steels. LaCrosse is a perfect blend of sophisticated technologies, advanced safety systems and authentic craftsmanship and continues to be Buick’s flagship sedan.

The Buick lineup offers a host of innovative safety features, including the company’s patented Safety Alert Seat, which provides alerts to the driver using haptic seat vibrations. The 2017 Enclave also offers the segment’s only front-center air bag, delivering enhanced protection to front passengers in side collisions. The all-new LaCrosse is the first Buick to offer Front Pedestrian Braking, helping to provide peace of mind for those inside the car and enhanced safety for those outside of the car.

1 Regal 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score applies to vehicles without optional rear seat-mounted side-impact airbags and Envision 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score applies to vehicles with all-wheel drive. Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA’s) New Car Assessment Program (www.SaferCar.gov).

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.