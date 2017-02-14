3M accredits Leading Edge Signage and Graphics as Select Gold Partner

3M, the science-based technology company, has appointed UK-nationwide expert Leading Edge Signage and Graphics, which has locations in West Yorkshire, Livingston and London, as a 3M Select Gold Partner.

Leading Edge has trusted 3M films and product support for its vehicle wrapping and fleet graphics activities since inception in 2007. Gold Partner status confirms the company’s proficiency using the materials on vehicles ranging from private cars and light vans, to commercial vehicles including large trucks as well as buses and coaches. As a national signage and graphics expert, Leading Edge has a broad palette of skills that also include signage design, office graphics and creation of braille and tactile signs, using a wide range of media, and in-house facilities including large-format printers up to 3.2m wide.

Matthew Evans, Managing Director of Leading Edge commented, “The superior quality of 3M materials and processes provides the perfect foundation for us to deliver outstanding services to our customers. Now, as a Gold Partner, we are recognised by 3M as one of the most capable, most technically advanced graphics specialists in the market. We will continue to work with 3M to push the boundaries and deliver innovative solutions to all our customers. 3M is always our product of choice.”

Pen Webley, marketing team leader at 3M, said, “The 3M Select programme is based on globally harmonised standards. As our latest Gold Partner, Leading Edge has now joined a select group of world-class experts that are proven to deliver unparalleled quality and value to brand owners.”

The global 3M Select initiative qualifies partners against a set of 15 criteria, which cover standards of equipment and quality of work, and examine aspects such as the production environment, materials storage, adherence to a 3M Code of Conduct, execution of a Matched Component System (MCS), quality control, and staff training. Moreover, 3M supports the programme with its MCS Warranty, which is widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive in the industry. The warranty covers not only the film but all elements including ink, adhesive and protective coating, thereby guaranteeing that the entire graphic will maintain its appearance and deliver long-term all-weather durability. The programme in the UK and Ireland has two levels: Platinum and Gold. Currently, four companies are qualified as 3M Select Platinum Partners and nine including Leading Edge as 3M Select Gold Partners.

