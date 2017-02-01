Punch Powertrain has been confirmed as a co-sponsor of Fuel Economy Detroit, which will take place in Dearborn, Michigan on 16 March 2017. The conference brings together the stakeholders tasked with creating the fuel-efficient and lightweight cars of tomorrow.

About Punch Powertrain

Punch Powertrain, headquartered in Sint-Truiden, Belgium, offers a complete portfolio of powertrain solutions for the most popular passenger car segments (conventional, hybrid and full electric). These innovative products provide excellent driving dynamics, enhanced comfort, fun of driving and an ever improving fuel economy. As a leading independent supplier to the automotive industry, Punch Powertrain is expanding rapidly.

For more details please see http://www.punchpowertrain.com/

To register for this event, please go to http://fueleconomydetroit.com/#tile_tickets

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Fuel Economy Detroit conference brings together key stakeholders tasked with creating the fuel-efficient and lightweight cars of tomorrow.

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44(0) 2921 286 515

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.