2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV to feature Fender® premium audio system powered by Panasonic

The Fender Premium Audio System, a system created by a close collaboration between Fender Musical Instruments Corporation and Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America, a Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, will be a featured option in the all-new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV. The refined, all-new Volkswagen Tiguan featuring the Fender system includes 9 speakers with amplifier power increased to 480 watts through 12 channels.

“Our cutting-edge audio lab allows us to provide consumers noticeably superior, authentic sound with uncompromised clarity, regardless of volume,” said Tom Dunn, Director – Global Audio Solutions Business Unit, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America. “Through an exclusive collaboration, the research and development teams of Panasonic Automotive and Fender worked side-by-side to develop one of the highest performing vehicle sound systems available today.”

Featuring proprietary Panasonic speaker technology, the system enables both drivers and passengers to experience the raw emotion of a live performance no matter where they are seated in all three rows of the all-new 2018 Tiguan. This is achieved by tailoring the Fender Premium Audio System directly into the vehicle’s interior design, customizing the sound for a unique experience.

“The all-new 2018 Tiguan is a sophisticated and refined compact SUV, and we wanted a sophisticated audio system to match,” said Dr. Hendrik Muth, Senior Vice President, Product Marketing and Strategy. “The Fender Premium Audio System gives us the level of power, clarity, and quality that is essential for this vehicle.”

The Fender Premium Audio System spreads directional sound through the cabin from front door speakers that surpass the capabilities of traditional speaker designs. It cuts through the noise and other distractions with front dual voice coil speakers, and it has incredibly low distortion and smooth mid-range response to eliminate harshness. Larger front door speakers and the new Fender Super Twin® 200mm dual voice coil SDR woofer provide improved audio staging and imaging. The harmonic richness of voices and instruments reproduced through the system’s extended range tweeters and properly voiced speakers reveals the original instrumentation timbre of any song. The Fender Bassman® Subwoofer brings it all together with a powerful and precise response for all musical genres.

The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Fender Premium Audio System features:

• 9 speakers

• 12 channel amp

• 480 watts

“From the inception of this collaboration, the illustrious history of transformative Fender sound blended with Panasonic’s automotive audio heritage has exceeded expectations in the creation of the Fender Premium Audio System,” said Jim Ninesling, Vice President Electronics – Fender. “We have truly made the best seat in the house behind the wheel of a Volkswagen.”

The Fender Premium Audio System first appeared in the 2012 Volkswagen Beetle. The Fender Premium Audio System was available in the 2015 Golf, the North American Car of the Year, and the 2012 Volkswagen Passat, the 2012 Motor Trend Car of the Year. Fender Premium Audio Systems are also available on select Volkswagen Atlas, Beetle, Beetle Convertible, Golf family, Jetta, and Passat models.

