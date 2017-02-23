2018 S5 Sportback leads segment in performance while offering refined design and functionality

Offering a class-leading 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds, the 2018 Audi S5 Sportback will arrive in dealerships this spring 2017. Featuring the distinctive Sportback body style, first introduced on the successful A7 model line, and generous interior space, the five-door coupe offers customers refined design with exceptional functionality.

Segment-leading performance

The S5 Sportback is equipped with an all-new 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine which produces a segment leading 354 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque from 1,370 to 4,500 rpm. The S5 is also newly equipped with an eight-speed Tiptronic® automatic transmission that is well suited for the V6’s low-end torque.

The new 3.0-liter turbocharged engine accelerates the S5 Sportback to a class leading 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds as well as a top speed of 155 mph when equipped with summer performance tires. Every S5 Sportback is also standard-equipped with quattro all-wheel drive, offering high-precision and dynamic handling through active torque distribution to both axles.

Breakthrough design language

The 2018 S5 Sportback design mirrors the coupe’s breakthrough design language, featuring a wider, flatter Singleframe grille and a longer, lower hood line that highlights the powerful V6 engine. The precise wave-design shoulder line is more pronounced than previous generations and wider wheel arches provide design cues to the vehicle’s quattro DNA. Rear horizontal design lines joined by the slim, yet sculptural three-dimension LED taillights offer a distinctly powerful look and emphasize vehicle width.

In addition, the S5 Sportback is characteristically recognized by its sporty design differentiators including aluminum-optic exterior side mirror housings, Platinum Gray Singleframe grille with aluminum-optic double horizontal blade bars, S model specific rear diffuser with honeycomb structure, and quad exhaust outlets with chrome tips.

The refined interior of the S5, with seating for up to five standard, includes greater attention to detail and additional driver-focused technologies. A three-dimensional decorative inlay trim with climate control integration spans from the door panels across the dashboard and adds breadth and lightness. The S5 Sportback also offers a generous 35 cubic feet of cargo capacity with the rear seats folded down.

Enhanced standard equipment offerings

The all-new S5 Sportback is a sporty yet accessible five-door coupe, offering a robust level of standard equipment such as full-LED headlights, and benchmark connectivity and infotainment including advanced driver assistance systems.

S5 Sportback standard equipment includes:

3.0-liter TFSI® V6 engine with an eight speed tiptronic® automatic transmission

18” 5-double-spoke-star design wheels with summer performance tires

Standard auto-dimming, power folding, heated exterior mirrors

Full LED headlights with LED daytime running lights and LED taillights with dynamic turn signals

Leather / Alcantara® trimmed interior

Diamond stitched S sport front seats with power side bolsters and massage function

Heated, eight-way power front seats with four-way power lumbar support and driver memory

Advanced driver assistance systems including Audi side assist, and Audi pre sense basic, rear and city

Standard Audi drive select with four different modes – comfort, auto, dynamic and individual

Rearview camera and parking systems plus including front and rear acoustic sensors

Power sunroof (including tilt and slide function) and power tailgate

Three-zone automatic climate control with digital rear display

Audi smartphone interface provides Apple CarPlay™ and Google™ Android Auto integration via USB connection for compatible devices

Available options on the S5 Sportback include:

19” 5-spoke-cavo design wheels with summer performance tires

Full-color head up display

Bang & Olufsen® sound system with 3D sound

Audi virtual cockpit

Audi MMI® touch® with handwriting-recognition

S sport package including red brake calipers, sport adaptive damping suspension and rear sport differential

Driver assistance package including adaptive cruise control with Traffic Jam assist, Audi active lane assist, high beam assistant and traffic sign recognition

Heated 3-spoke steering wheel with shift paddles and heated rear seats as part of the Cold weather package

Ventilated front sport seats as part of the Warm weather package

Pricing Detail:

Model year 2018 A5 model line starting manufacturer suggested retail prices:

MODEL PREMIUM PREMIUM PLUS PRESTIGE 2018 A5 Sportback $42,600 $45,600 $50,200 2018 S5 Sportback $54,400 $58,800 2018 A5 Coupe $42,800 $45,800 $50,400 2018 A5 Coupe (Manual) $42,800 $45,800 $50,400 2018 S5 Coupe $54,600 $59,000 2018 A5 Cabriolet $49,600 $52,600 $57,200 2018 S5 Cabriolet $62,300 $66,700

*Prices above exclude destination charge ($975), taxes, title, options, and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.

For more information, please visit www.audiusa.com.

Always pay careful attention to the road, and do not drive while distracted. Not all features available on all operating systems. Standard text and data usage rates apply. These features require compatible device, operating system, and mobile apps. See mobile device and app providers for terms and privacy. “Android Auto” is a trademark of Google Inc. “Apple CarPlay” is a trademark of Apple Inc.

Class leading 0-60 mph claim based on manufacturer’s published data available at time of publication. Audi of America, Inc., defines the competitive class as the five-door coupe, automatic transmission, 6-cylinder 2018 Audi S5 Sportback and the 2017 BMW 440i Gran Coupe.

Top track speed electronically limited in U.S. Obey all speed and traffic laws.

Summer performance tires may ride less comfortably, make more noise, and wear more quickly than other choices. To avoid tire, rim, or vehicle damage, it is important that inflation pressure is regularly checked and maintained at optimum levels. High-performance tires are designed for optimum performance and handling in warm climates and are not suitable for cold, snowy, or icy weather conditions. When driving during cold, snowy, or icy weather conditions, ensure that your vehicle is equipped with appropriate all-season or winter weather tires. Tires are supplied and warranted by their manufacturer.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.