2018 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition previewed at New York International Auto Show

The calendar says 2017, but Nissan is offering a special early preview of the 2018 370Z Coupe Heritage Edition at next week’s New York International Auto Show. The Heritage Edition honors the iconic Nissan sports car as it approaches its 50th anniversary at the end of the decade since its launch under the Datsun brand.

The Heritage Edition also incorporates enhancements to the 370Z Coupe for the 2018 model year, including new headlight and rear combination light treatment, new rear fascia paint scheme, smoke chrome door handles and new EXEDY high-performance clutch (manual transmission). The 2018 370Z Coupe goes on sale in spring 2017.

Available on the base 370Z Coupe, the best-selling and most affordable trim level, the Heritage Edition package is offered in two exterior colors. The Chicane Yellow Heritage Edition features black outside mirrors, gloss black graphics and yellow interior trim. The Magnetic Black Heritage Edition includes gloss silver graphics and yellow interior trim.

“Over the past five decades there have been a number of special Z trim packages that have added a sense of customization straight off the showroom floor,” said Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America, Inc. “The new 2018 370Z Heritage Edition honors that tradition, blending it with the modern design and performance of the 2018 370Z. We’re pleased to be debuting the new Heritage Edition in New York, one of the top Z markets from the very beginning.”

The 370Z Heritage Edition will be available with a standard 332-horsepower 3.7-liter DOHC V6 engine with Variable Valve Event and Lift Control (VVEL) and a choice of 6-speed manual or 7-speed automatic with Downshift Rev Matching (DRM).

The 370Z Heritage Edition will be joined by the new 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition at the New York International Auto Show. Also on display at the Nissan booth will be a number of specially-modified Nissan Rogue and Rogue Sport crossovers. The show runs April 14–23, 2017 at Jacob Javits Convention Center.

For more information on the 2018 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition and the complete line of 2017 Nissan sedans, sports cars, trucks, crossovers and SUVs, please visit NissanNews.com.

