2018 INFINITI Q50 production begins in Japan

INFINITI has begun production of the 2018 INFINITI Q50, with first vehicles manufactured at the company’s facility in Tochigi, Japan. The premium sports sedan will soon be shipped to the United States and Canada for arrival at INFINITI retailers later this summer.

“The capability and quality of the new Q50 is exceptional and meets the high standards of INFINITI,” said Roland Krueger, Chairman and Global President of INFINITI. “Our engineering and manufacturing team is ramping up production and we are looking forward to shipping vehicles to customers around the world. At INFINITI, our production system follows a very strict ‘kaizen’ process of continuous improvement. Not only do we work hard to improve with every vehicle that comes off the line, as part of our ‘Empower the Drive’ brand promise, we also strive to continually improve every process in every part of the business.”

The 2018 model is the first Q50 to feature two distinct exterior looks. Performance-focused design ensures the SPORT variants stand apart from the PURE and LUXE versions of the stylish sedan.

The range-topping 2018 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 features the award-winning VR30 engine. The 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 powerplant was recently named on the prestigious 2017 Ward’s ’10 Best Engines’ list. The 2018 Q50 also features a refreshed interior design and innovative technologies designed to empower and enhance the drive.

“We can’t wait to bring the updated, 2018 Q50 to the North American market,” said Randy Parker, Vice President, INFINITI Americas. “Its benchmark performance and athletic styling make it an important cornerstone in our product line. We are excited to get this newest sports sedan in the hands of our fans when it arrives in INFINITI showrooms later this summer.”

The Q50 is INFINITI’s best-selling model. Since the first generation went on sale in 2013, INFINITI has sold close to 210,000 units worldwide. In 2016 INFINITI achieved more than 230,000 global sales – a seven percent year-on-year increase and a new global sales record – with the Q50 sports sedan accounting for one third of the brand’s total.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.