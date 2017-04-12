2018 Infiniti Q50 makes its North American debut at the 2017 New York International Auto Show

Infiniti will debut the enhanced Q50 premium sports sedan for the first time in North America at the 2017 New York International Auto Show, which runs from April 14 to April 23 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.

The new Q50 features a refreshed exterior and interior design, as well as innovative technologies designed to empower and support the driver.

Changes to the interior further elevate the level of craftsmanship inside the Q50, with unique stitching on premium and soft-touch materials that surround the instrument panel and a sport-oriented leather shift knob.

Other interior features include the brand’s spinal support seats that ensure a comfortable space, a new steering wheel with molded positions for the driver’s thumbs, and Infiniti InTouch Services designed to effortlessly synchronize the car and the driver.

Innovative driver assistance technologies that empower and support the driver are abundant on the Q50. They include Direct Adaptive Steering; Active Lane Control; Intelligent Cruise Control; Distance Control Assist; Backup Collision Intervention; Blind Spot Warning and Intervention; Lane Departure Warning and Prevention; Forward Emergency Braking; and Predictive Forward Collision Warning.

The Q50 delivers a rewarding driving experience with a variety innovative powertrain options, including the award-winning 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine from the new and exclusive VR powertrain family, which was recently named to the prestigious 2017 Ward’s 10 Best Engines list. Other powertrain options include a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine; Infiniti’s Direct Response Hybrid system; and a high-output version of the 3.0-liter engine, available on the Red Sport 400.

The Q50 is Infiniti’s best-selling model, and since it went on sale in 2013, Infiniti has sold close to 210,000 units worldwide. In 2016, Infiniti achieved more than 230,000 global sales – a 7-percent year-over-year increase and a new global sales record – with the Q50 sports sedan accounting for one third of the brand’s total sales.

The new 2018 Infiniti Q50 goes on sale globally from the second quarter of the 2017 calendar year and will be available in the U.S. later this summer.

