2018 Hyundai Santa Fe line-up features new value-focused trim and enhanced feature packaging

The award-winning Hyundai Santa Fe lineup continues to improve for the 2018 model year. Building upon major 2017 enhancements such as fresh exterior design and LED lighting signatures to additional infotainment, safety features and new Drive Mode selection, an all-new Value package on the Santa Fe Sport delivers popular features at an exceptional value. The 2018 Santa Fe Sport is arriving at dealers now and the 2018 Santa Fe models will be arriving early summer.

2018 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport Highlights P ackaging New Santa Fe Sport model Value Package: Heated dual power side mirrors with turn signal indicators Power windows with front auto-up/down Proximity key with push-button start (includes Remote Start via Blue Link app)

Seven-inch display audio with Android Auto™, Apple CarPlay™ & SiriusXM

Dual automatic temperature control with Clean Air ionizer

Hyundai Blue Link® Connected Car System

Power driver seat with lumbar support

Heated front seats

LED daytime running lights (DRL)

Front fog lights

Roof side rails Interior Premium wood finish trim now standard on leather-equipped Santa Fe/Santa Fe Sports

Blue Link-equipped Santa Fe Sports and Santa Fes now include all services standard for a full three years (see detailed standard services list in Blue Link section)

POWERTRAINS

The 2018 Santa Fe line-up continues to offer front- or all-wheel drive and seating options for five, six or seven passengers. The Santa Fe Sport is powered by an efficient 2.4-liter four-cylinder direct-injected engine with 185 horsepower or the more powerful, turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 240 horsepower. 2018 Santa Fe (three-row) uses the 3.3-liter Lambda II V6 engine, with 290 horsepower. All Santa Fe engines utilize high-pressure direct injection and Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT). A six-speed automatic transmission is standard on all models. Active Cornering Control and a windshield wiper de-icer is also standard on AWD Santa Fe models.

GENEROUS FEATURE CONTENT

Santa Fe offers a comprehensive list of standard features, including a rearview camera, automatic on/off headlights, remote keyless entry with alarm, bodycolor power side mirrors with driver’s blind spot mirror, LED headlight accents, daytime running lights, steering-wheel-mounted audio and cruise control and Bluetooth hands-free smartphone system. Premium features such as HID Xenon headlights, panoramic sunroof, navigation and an updated 12-speaker Infinity Logic7® audio system which features QuantumLogic® Surround and Clari-Fi™ Music Restoration Technology are available. Also available is Hyundai’s innovative power Hands-Free Smart Liftgate with Auto Open, which makes it even easier for owners to gain access to the cargo area whenever their hands are full. This system makes it easy for the driver to keep both feet comfortably on the ground by simply standing within a few feet of the rear bumper with the key fob in a purse or pocket for a few seconds.

BLUE LINK® STANDARD SERVICES

For 2018, Hyundai is making a variety of services standard on all Blue Link-equipped Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport models. Blue Link Connected Care, Remote and Guidance packages are now free for three years. Some of these Blue Link services are now also accessible via smartphone, smartwatch and virtual assistant devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Home, such as Remote door lock, Remote Start with Climate Control, Destination Search by Google® and the Monthly Vehicle Health Report.

Hyundai is going above and beyond the competition by making all Blue Link safety and security features like Automatic Collision Notification, SOS Emergency Assistance and Stolen Vehicle Recovery standard to subscribers as well. These important features include immediate access to the Blue Link Emergency Response Center in the event of an accident, faster connection to emergency services and 24/7, 365 days/year access to emergency assistance via the dedicated SOS button. Blue Link can also assist the police in locating and recovering a stolen vehicle.

In addition to making the current features standard, Hyundai will tackle the inconvenience of outdated map software by offering free downloads to maintain up-to-date navigation programming on the system’s SD card via the MyHyundai website. These complimentary updates also will be available for three years as part of the Guidance Package.

Blue Link standard features include:

Connected Care Package

Automatic Collision Notification



SOS Emergency Assistance



Enhanced Roadside Assistance



Monthly Vehicle Health Report



Automatic Diagnostic Trouble Code Notification



Service Link



Maintenance Reminder



Driving Information



On-Demand Diagnostics

Remote Package

(Most features can be activated via Amazon Alexa skill, smartphone app or smartwatch)

Remote Start with Climate Control (Requires push-button start)



Remote Door Lock / Unlock



Remote Horn and Lights



Car Finder



Stolen Vehicle Recovery



Stolen Vehicle Slowdown



Stolen Vehicle Immobilization



Alarm Notification



Curfew Alert



Geo-Fence



Speed Alert



Valet Alert

Guidance Package (Requires Onboard Navigation)

Destination Search Powered by Google



Destination Send-to-Car by Google



Multimedia and Navigation Updates (provides complimentary map updates)

ANDROID AUTO™ AND APPLE CARPLAY™ SUPPORT

Both Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport are compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for seamless and intuitive operation of the most commonly-used smartphone functions, including navigation, streaming audio, voice-controlled search capabilities, making phone calls and sending messages along with more than 40 approved smartphone apps. Android Auto is compatible with Android phones running Android 5.0, Lollipop or higher. Apple CarPlay is compatible with iPhone 5 and later models running IOS 7 and above.

SAFETY

Standard safety equipment on the 2018 Santa Fe lineup includes Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Traction Control System, seven airbags, including a driver’s knee airbag, four-wheel disc brakes and ABS with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist, Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) with Downhill Brake Control (DBC) and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Santa Fe pricing will be released in early summer.

2018 SANTA FE SPORT PRICING

MODEL FWD/AWD MSRP SANTA FE SPORT 2.4 FWD $24,950 SANTA FE SPORT 2.4 AWD $26,500 SANTA FE SPORT 2.4 VALUE FWD $26,850 SANTA FE SPORT 2.4 VALUE AWD $28,400 SANTA FE SPORT 2.0T FWD $31,350 SANTA FE SPORT 2.0T AWD $32,900 SANTA FE SPORT 2.0T ULTIMATE FWD $35,650 SANTA FE SPORT 2.0T ULTIMATE AWD $37,200

*Destination charges $950

