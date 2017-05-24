2018 GMC Yukon Denali elevates style, refinement

GMC is elevating the 2018 Yukon Denali lineup with styling and trim enhancements, as well as a new, advanced 10-speed automatic transmission.

A new, sculpted grille design distinguishes the Yukon Denali, while new Mastique Ash real wood trim adds depth and richness to the interior.

The new Hydra-Matic 10-speed transmission — paired with Yukon Denali’s 6.2L V-8 engine — enhances refinement with world-class shift smoothness and quietness response.

“Yukon Denali has always matched style with substance, and the enhancements for 2018 advance that legacy,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global GMC. “The foundational elements of exclusive design, premium touches and uncompromising capability have made Yukon Denali an icon for nearly 20 years.”

Multi-Dimensional Grille Design

GMC designers evolved the iconic Denali grille with a multidimensional, sculpted interpretation that, like other contemporary GMC elements, was designed in a layered manner. It’s a theme seen in other new GMC models such as the Acadia and Terrain.

“The new grille, which is flanked by HID headlamps and LED Signature Lighting, advances the design legacy established with the very first Yukon Denali in 1999,” said Matt Noone, director, Global GMC Exterior Design. “It’s a more exciting and sophisticated design, while remaining instantly recognizable as part of the GMC Denali family.”

In addition to a more sophisticated appearance, the new grille offers greater airflow to the radiator. Active aero shutters behind the grille close in certain conditions on the highway to reduce aerodynamic drag and enhance efficiency.

10 Speeds, Refined Performance

The Yukon Denali’s new 10-speed automatic leverages the engineering experience of General Motors’ multispeed transmissions to deliver improved performance.

A wider, 7.39 overall gear ratio spread, compared to the Yukon Denali’s previous eight-speed automatic, enables a lower numerical top gear ratio and contributes to greater efficiency.

The transmission’s optimized gearing and proprietary controls allow the 6.2L V-8 engine to deliver a winning combination smooth operation and aggressive response.

Standard and available features include:

420-hp 6.2L V-8 engine with direct injection and Active Fuel Management

StabiliTrak electronic stability control, tow/haul mode, trailer sway control, auto grade braking and hill start assist

Magnetic Ride Control for improved body motion control

Standard 20-inch wheels and available 22-inch wheels

Automatic locking rear differential

Four-wheel-disc brakes with Duralife brake rotors

Active Noise Cancellation for a quieter interior

8-inch diagonal GMC Infotainment system with Navigation includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability

Standard 8-inch diagonal customizable driver display with head-up display

Multiple USB ports and accessory power outlets, including a 110-volt three-prong outlet, to support electronic devices

OnStar Basic Plan1 is standard for five years and includes access to an in-vehicle 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot2 and select features via the myGMC mobile app3

Wireless phone charging

Heated and ventilated driver and passenger seats, heated second-row seats

Hands-free programmable power liftgate

The Denali trim accounts for well more than half of all Yukon sales. It is offered in Yukon and Yukon XL models, with the XL featuring a 14-inch-longer wheelbase (20 inches longer overall), for increased third-row legroom and more than double the cargo room behind the third-row seat.

The 2018 Yukon Denali goes on sale this fall.

