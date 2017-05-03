2018 GMC Terrain Starts at US$25,970

Pricing for the all-new 2018 Terrain will start at an MSRP of $25,970[1]when it goes on sale this summer, GMC announced today.

The all-new Terrain offers greater refinement and versatility to adapt to customers’ unique needs, and it’s packed with more available features and advanced safety technologies than ever before. Three all-new turbocharged engines, leading with a 2.0L at launch — followed later with a 1.5L and an available 1.6L turbo-diesel — provide more choices when it comes to performance, efficiency and capability.

“Terrain helped define the premium compact SUV segment and the all-new 2018 model elevates it with a stronger roster of standard and available features,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global GMC. “GMC’s proven SUV experience makes it a more compelling choice than ever, with a strong blend of design, functionality and engineering excellence.”

The all-new GMC Terrain provides great value in packaging with a host of standard premium features, including a new 170-hp, 1.5L turbo engine paired with a new nine-speed automatic transmission; driver-controllable Traction Select system; signature LED daytime running lamps and taillamps; leather-wrapped steering wheel; flat-folding front passenger seat; and keyless open and start.

The Terrain Denali raises the bar even further to add a standard 252-hp, 2.0L turbo engine; 19-inch ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels; LED headlamps; heated leather-wrapped steering wheel; hands-free power programmable liftgate; an 8-inch diagonal infotainment system with navigation; Bose premium seven-speaker audio system; and a suite of standard safety features that includes:

Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Rear Park Assist

Safety Alert Seat

Terrain SL and SLE Starting MSRPs

Terrain SL FWD — $25,970

Terrain SLE FWD — $28,795

Terrain SLE Diesel FWD — $32,565

Terrain SLE AWD — $30,545

Terrain SLE Diesel AWD — $34,315

Terrain SLT Starting MSRPs

Terrain SLT FWD — $32,295

Terrain SLT Diesel FWD — $35,140

Terrain SLT AWD — $34,045

Terrain SLT Diesel AWD — $36,890

Terrain Denali Starting MSRPs

Terrain Denali FWD — $38,495

Terrain Denali AWD — $40,245

Connectivity Technologies

The new Terrain keeps passengers connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility[2] and access to a standard in-vehicle OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot[3]. GMC customers in the U.S. can currently purchase an unlimited data plan enabled by AT&T for only $20 per month[4].

In addition to the 4G LTE connection, the OnStar Basic Plan[5] comes standard on all new GMC retail models for five years. The Basic Plan offers select remote vehicle services and the OnStar AtYourService marketplace via the myGMC mobile app[6]among other features.

