2018 Ford F-150, Expedition Special Service Vehicles help police, government, fleet customers go further

They might be the only new vehicles sold in the United States with high-strength aluminum-alloy bodies, vinyl seats and 10-speed column-mounted shifters – just the way their customers want them. For its law enforcement, government and fleet customers, Ford is unveiling its new 2018 F-150 Special Service Vehicle and all-new 2018 Expedition Special Service Vehicle designed to meet their very specific needs.

The 2018 F-150 SSV is even tougher, smarter and more capable, with a segment-exclusive combination of advanced materials that are durable and inhibit corrosion, technologies that improve productivity, efficiency and driver confidence, plus the best towing capability of any F-150, ever.

The all-new 2018 Expedition SSV is the smartest, most capable, adaptable Expedition ever – providing fleets with generous space, connectivity and smart new technology for their specialized applications.

Both vehicles have updated powertrains, including a second-generation 3.5-liter EcoBoost or newly upgraded 5.0-liter V8 for F-150, paired to a segment-exclusive 10-speed automatic. The Ford-built transmission delivers improved acceleration and performance over previous six-speed automatics. Expedition is powered by a 3.5-liter EcoBoost. Both vehicles add Auto Start-Stop for greater fuel efficiency. On Expedition SSV, a 3.73 rear differential is now an electronic limited-slip differential.

A high-output 240-amp alternator replaces the stock unit to accommodate for extended idle times and meet the demands for additional on-board electrical power in both vehicles.

Standard 40/20/40 seats are replaced with 40/blank/40 seats, with the center section deleted to create more space for customization. Because law enforcement, government and fleet work can be messy, a vinyl bench in place of the rear seat aids in quick cleanup, while easy-to-clean vinyl flooring replaces carpeting.

Law enforcement agencies are increasingly looking to vehicles beyond the traditional sedan for specialized duty.

“While our Police Interceptor Utility remains the best-selling law enforcement vehicle in the country by a large margin, some agencies need to haul five people with higher equipment-carrying capacity, or off-road capabilities are required,” said Stephen Tyler, Ford police brand marketing manager. “That’s where the F-150 SSV and Expedition SSV come in.”

F-150 SSV provides a selection of configurations so fleets can pick what best suits their needs. Available in XL trim for F-150 SuperCrew or SuperCab configuration, customers can opt for either a 4×4 or 4×2 drivetrain. Whether equipped with the V8 or high-torque EcoBoost, power is not a problem for customers choosing either of these Special Service Vehicles.

