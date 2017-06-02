2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Powertrain fact sheet

Details about the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V-8 and powertrain in the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon:



Displacement: Supercharged 6.2-liter V-8



Construction: Deep-skirt cast iron block; aluminum alloy heads with hemispherical combustion chamber



Output:

840 bhp (626 kW) @ 6,300 rpm; 770 lb.-ft (1,044 N•m) @ 4,500 rpm with Direct Connection Controller and unleaded 100 octane minimum fuel

808 bhp (603 kW) @ 6,300 rpm; 717 lb.-ft (972 N•m) @ 4,500 rpm with Premium 91 octane fuel



Production site: Saltillo Engine Plant, Ramos Arizpe, Mexico

62 percent new content compared with Hellcat V-8: engine block; crankshaft; pistons; connecting rods; supercharger

Cylinder heads machined on dedicated Demon/Hellcat CNC machines

Engine block is deck plate honed to minimize bore distortion

Every Demon and Hellcat engine is dyno tested for 42 minutes under load up to 5,200 rpm before being shipped to assembly plant in Brampton, Ontario



More air: Largest functional hood scoop opening (45.2 square inches) and triple-inlet air box (903.1 cubic inches). High flow, low restriction inlet system designed to deliver cool air into the supercharger.



Air-flow rate: 1,150 cubic feet per minute



SRT Power Chiller™: Redirects air conditioning refrigerant from cabin to chiller unit; reduces charge air temperature by 18 degrees Fahrenheit



Supercharger:

Twin screw, 2.7 liters per revolution

Rotors 1.1 inches longer compared with Hellcat

Maximum boost pressure 14.5 psi compared with 11.6 psi for Hellcat

Dual water/air heat exchangers integrated into supercharger housing

Electric pump flows up to 11.9 gallons per minute



Engine internals:

Forged alloy steel crankshaft with 90.9-millimeter stroke and revised balancing

Induction-hardened crank bearing surfaces; individual journal optimized main bearing clearances

Forged high-strength alloy pistons; 30-micron increased piston to bore clearance

Powder forged connecting rods; upgraded shank and big end; revised ultra-high tensile fasteners

Flow doubled on piston cooling oil jets

Revised design valve springs

33 percent increase in oiling for valve springs and rocker tips – lubrication and cooling

Single-groove collets on valve stems for improved stability

Fuel injector pressure increased 27 percent

Oil pan and windage tray optimized for high acceleration – tested up to 1.8 g



Transmission: TorqueFlite 8HP90 eight-speed automatic

Upgraded automatic transmission torque converter increases torque multiplication 18 percent

Torque converter stall speed increased 11 percent

In Drag Mode, transmission minimizes torque cut during gear changes – 400 millisecond shifts



Drivetrain:

Limited-slip differential

230-millimeter ring gear in high strength alloy, heat-treated aluminum differential housing

3.09 final drive ratio for maximum acceleration

20-percent thicker prop shaft made of high strength, low alloy steel tube; high strength steel stub shafts

Upgraded halfshafts with 8-ball Cross-Glide inner and outer joints; larger diameter barshafts with 41-spline count; high alloy steel inner and outer stub shafts

Nitto drag radial tires achieve up to 40 percent more launch force



Fun facts:

During a quarter-mile run, the Demon V-8 ingests 173 cubic feet of air. That’s equivalent to the lung capacity of 816 humans.

800 feet into a quarter-mile run, the Demon V-8 would empty all the air in the cabin of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon – 105 cubic feet

Demon V-8 cooling system rejects 258 kW of heat at rated power – that would boil 1 quart of water at room temperature in 1.2 seconds. The heat rejected is equal to 250 electric toasters.

At rated power, high-octane fuel flows at 1.36 gallons per minute. Typical shower head flows at 2 gallons per minute

On each power stroke, piston and connecting rod is loaded with 11 tons of force – equivalent of 5 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demons. This happens more than 50 times a second @ 6,300 rpm.

Torque Reserve and TransBrake combined generate 317 lb.-ft. of incremental torque, for total launch torque of 534 lb.-ft.

The driveline sees 11,164 lb.-ft. of ring gear torque at launch. Results in a 1.8 g launch.

More than 1 ton (2,500 pounds) transferred from front to rear wheels at launch

