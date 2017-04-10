2018 Corvette Carbon 65 Edition marks milestone

Chevrolet is commemorating the 65th anniversary of the Corvette with a new Corvette Carbon 65 Edition offered on 2018 Grand Sport 3LT and Z06 3LZ models.

Limited to only 650 numbered vehicles globally, the distinctive Carbon 65 blends visible carbon-fiber exterior elements — notably, a new carbon-fiber rear spoiler and quarter ducts — with a new Ceramic Matrix Gray exterior color and special interior appointments, including a new carbon-fiber-rimmed steering wheel.

“Corvette is one of the most storied names in Chevrolet and sports car history, with a heritage few can match,” said Paul Edwards, U.S. vice president Chevrolet Marketing. “The new Carbon 65 Edition honors that legacy, while offering customers another unique, special-edition model that personalizes the ownership experience.”

The Carbon 65 Edition package (order code Z30) will include:

Available on Grand Sport 3LT and Z06 3LZ trims

Ceramic Matrix Gray exterior (blue top on Convertibles)

Unique fender stripes and door graphics

Black wheels with machined grooves paired with summer-only tires* (Cup-style wheels for Grand Sport and Blade-style wheels for Z06)

Blue brake calipers

Visible carbon-fiber ground effects, hood section and roof (Coupe models) or tonneau inserts (Convertible models)

New visible carbon-fiber spoiler (all models) and quarter intake ducts (Coupe)

Center caps with Carbon logo

Carbon Flash badges and outside mirrors

Jet Black suede-wrapped interior with blue stitching

Carbon-fiber steering wheel rim and gloss carbon-fiber interior trim

Competition Sport seats

Carbon 65 Edition sill plates

The Corvette Carbon 65 Edition package will cost $15,000 and will be available this summer, along with the rest of the 2018 Corvette lineup.

What’s new for 2018 Corvette

2018 Corvette Stingray

New standard 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels paired with summer-only tires*. Derived from the Z51 package, they replace the previous 18-inch/19-inch standard wheels.

Five new wheel options, including Torque and Motorsport designs, are paired with summer-only tires*.

Magnetic Ride Control is offered as a stand-alone option.

Revised interior color breakup on 2LT trim.

2018 Corvette Grand Sport

Ceramic brakes are offered without the Z07 Performance Package.

Satin black center stripe is available with the Heritage Package.

Revised interior color breakup on 2LT trim.

2018 Corvette Z06

Two new wheel choices are Black Z06 wheel with yellow stripe and Pearl Nickel Blade design (paired with summer-only tires*).

Gray interior available.

All 2018 models

HD digital radio is standard.

Available Performance Data Recorder — Cosworth Toolbox offers four additional data channels: individual wheel speeds, individual suspension displacements, yaw rate and intake and ambient air temperatures.

Improved rear-view camera image features higher resolution and wider angle.

Enhanced Head-Up Display rotation setting.

Ceramic Matrix Gray replaces Sterling Blue in the exterior color palette.

Spice Red convertible top.

Spice Red interior offered on 3LT and 3LZ trims.

Jet black suede-wrapped interior includes carbon-fiber-rimmed steering wheel and gloss carbon-fiber interior trim.

New interior color stitching packages (red/yellow/blue) offered on 3LT and 3LZ trims.

*Do not use summer-only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinations. Unapproved combinations may change the vehicle’s performance characteristics. For important tire and wheel information, go to my.chevrolet.com/learn/tires or see your dealer.

