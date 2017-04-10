2018 Corvette Carbon 65 Edition marks milestone

Chevrolet is commemorating the 65th anniversary of the Corvette with a new Corvette Carbon 65 Edition offered on 2018 Grand Sport 3LT and Z06 3LZ models.
Limited to only 650 numbered vehicles globally, the distinctive Carbon 65 blends visible carbon-fiber exterior elements — notably, a new carbon-fiber rear spoiler and quarter ducts — with a new Ceramic Matrix Gray exterior color and special interior appointments, including a new carbon-fiber-rimmed steering wheel.
“Corvette is one of the most storied names in Chevrolet and sports car history, with a heritage few can match,” said Paul Edwards, U.S. vice president Chevrolet Marketing. “The new Carbon 65 Edition honors that legacy, while offering customers another unique, special-edition model that personalizes the ownership experience.”
The Carbon 65 Edition package (order code Z30) will include:
- Available on Grand Sport 3LT and Z06 3LZ trims
- Ceramic Matrix Gray exterior (blue top on Convertibles)
- Unique fender stripes and door graphics
- Black wheels with machined grooves paired with summer-only tires* (Cup-style wheels for Grand Sport and Blade-style wheels for Z06)
- Blue brake calipers
- Visible carbon-fiber ground effects, hood section and roof (Coupe models) or tonneau inserts (Convertible models)
- New visible carbon-fiber spoiler (all models) and quarter intake ducts (Coupe)
- Center caps with Carbon logo
- Carbon Flash badges and outside mirrors
- Jet Black suede-wrapped interior with blue stitching
- Carbon-fiber steering wheel rim and gloss carbon-fiber interior trim
- Competition Sport seats
- Carbon 65 Edition sill plates
The Corvette Carbon 65 Edition package will cost $15,000 and will be available this summer, along with the rest of the 2018 Corvette lineup.
What’s new for 2018 Corvette
2018 Corvette Stingray
- New standard 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels paired with summer-only tires*. Derived from the Z51 package, they replace the previous 18-inch/19-inch standard wheels.
- Five new wheel options, including Torque and Motorsport designs, are paired with summer-only tires*.
- Magnetic Ride Control is offered as a stand-alone option.
- Revised interior color breakup on 2LT trim.
2018 Corvette Grand Sport
- Ceramic brakes are offered without the Z07 Performance Package.
- Satin black center stripe is available with the Heritage Package.
- Revised interior color breakup on 2LT trim.
2018 Corvette Z06
Two new wheel choices are Black Z06 wheel with yellow stripe and Pearl Nickel Blade design (paired with summer-only tires*).
Gray interior available.
All 2018 models
- HD digital radio is standard.
- Available Performance Data Recorder — Cosworth Toolbox offers four additional data channels: individual wheel speeds, individual suspension displacements, yaw rate and intake and ambient air temperatures.
- Improved rear-view camera image features higher resolution and wider angle.
- Enhanced Head-Up Display rotation setting.
- Ceramic Matrix Gray replaces Sterling Blue in the exterior color palette.
- Spice Red convertible top.
- Spice Red interior offered on 3LT and 3LZ trims.
- Jet black suede-wrapped interior includes carbon-fiber-rimmed steering wheel and gloss carbon-fiber interior trim.
- New interior color stitching packages (red/yellow/blue) offered on 3LT and 3LZ trims.
*Do not use summer-only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinations. Unapproved combinations may change the vehicle's performance characteristics. For important tire and wheel information, go to my.chevrolet.com/learn/tires or see your dealer.