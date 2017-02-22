2018 Audi S4 achieves a class-leading 0-60 mph time in its competitive segment

With enhanced performance and benchmark technologies, combined with a more dynamic design, the all-new 2018 Audi S4 offers customers versatility, with seating for up to four and the quickness and competence that is expected from Audi S models.

Powertrain and Performance

New for 2018, the S4 features a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 that has been reengineered to provide more horsepower and torque and a quicker buildup of peak output. With the same 2,995 cc of displacement as the previous engine, power has increased by 21 horsepower, to 354 hp, and by 44 lb-ft of torque, up to 369 lb-ft.

In addition, the broad torque curve now reaches maximum force at a low 1,370-4,500 RPM range. A single turbocharger replaces the supercharger from the previous generation and helps manage exhaust gas flow to the turbine with a twin-scroll housing design.

New for 2018, the S4 comes standard-equipped with an eight-speed tiptronic® automatic transmission that is well-suited for the low-end torque of the new V6 engine, making it possible for the engine to consistently run near its ideal engine speed. Lower gears offer short, sporty ratios while longer upper gears help reduce engine revs.

Every Audi S4 is standard-equipped with quattro® all-wheel drive, offering high-precision and dynamic handling through active torque distribution to both axles. The available quattro® sport rear differential can offer an even more dynamic driving experience by actively splitting torque between the wheels of the rear axle, with the ability to direct nearly all torque to one wheel, helping to maximize driving dynamics.

Chassis and Suspension

For 2018, the S4‘s newly developed front and rear suspension allows for both a sporty driving experience and more comfortable ride for long distances. The redesigned front five-link suspension with lightweight construction offers greater steering precision and excellent handling through optimized steering-rack placement direct at wheel centers.

Chassis and suspension features include:

Standard Audi drive select with four different modes – comfort, auto, dynamic and individual – allows the driver to change gear shift points, steering, throttle response, and available damper control and adaptive cruise control adjustments.

Available sport adaptive damping suspension with a new suspension control unit (as part of the S sport package). This unit houses the software for suspension and damping control plus the sensors for measuring acceleration and yaw rates.

Available dynamic steering, which offers a variable steering ratio that adjusts based on vehicle speed and the Audi drive select setting. At higher driving speeds, dynamic steering helps to improve straight-line stability, and at lower driving speeds, a more direct steering ratio is utilized to help increase steering response for easy maneuvering.

Design

The all-new S4 represents the latest refinements in Audi design, from the crisp, wrap-around lines emphasizing the vehicle’s length to the powerful wheel arches that accentuate the vehicle’s performance appeal.

In addition, the S4 is characteristically recognized by its sporty design differentiators including aluminum-optic exterior side mirror housings, Platinum Gray Singleframe grille with aluminum-optic double blade bars, S model specific quad exhaust outlets and a rear trunk lid lip spoiler.

Additional design features include:

18” 5-double-spoke-star design wheels with standard summer tires or optional all-season tires; available 19” 5-spoke-V design wheels with summer tires

Standard full LED headlights with LED daytime running lights and LED taillights with dynamic turn signals

Standard auto-dimming, power folding, heated exterior mirrors

Available red brake calipers (S sport package)

Standard 3-spoke multifunction flat-bottom steering wheel with shift paddles and S badging

Standard heated, eight-way power front seats with four-way power lumbar support and driver memory

Standard diamond stitched S sport seats with power side bolsters and massage function

Standard three-zone automatic climate control with digital rear display

Available dual pane acoustic glass for front side windows

Available Bang & Olufsen® sound system with 3D sound

The all-new S4, while offering outstanding performance, also integrates benchmark technologies from the A4 including available full-color head-up display, MMI® touch® with handwriting-recognition technology and standard Audi smartphone interface, which provides Apple CarPlay™ and Google™ Android Auto integration for compatible mobile devices. Also available is the Audi virtual cockpit, which helps make viewing and navigating via the large Google Earth™ images supported with 4G LTE (where available) easier on the driver’s eyes. Unique to S4, the virtual cockpit features a “sport” display mode, which brings the tachometer and speedometer to the front and center of the display and adds a boost gauge and lap timer.

The S4 also offers a number of standard and available driver assistance features, including standard Audi pre sense basic and city and available Audi pre sense rear and Audi side assist, designed to help drivers navigate the road and traffic while making their driving experience more enjoyable. Also available is adaptive cruise control with stop & go and traffic jam assist.

Pricing Detail:

Model year 2018 S4 starting manufacturer suggested retail prices:

MODEL PREMIUM PLUS PRESTIGE 2018 S4 $50,900 $55,800

*Prices above exclude destination charge ($975), taxes, title, options, and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.

For more information, please visit www.audiusa.com.

Always pay careful attention to the road, and do not drive while distracted. Not all features available on all operating systems. Standard text and data usage rates apply. These features require compatible device, operating system, and mobile apps. See mobile device and app providers for terms and privacy. “Android Auto” is a trademark of Google Inc. “Apple CarPlay” is a trademark of Apple Inc.

4G LTE not available in all areas.

Google Earth and Street view services may not be available after December 2017.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.