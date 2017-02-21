2017 Subaru Impreza earns TOP SAFETY PICK+ award

The redesigned Subaru Impreza, a small car, is the latest winner of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s 2017 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, thanks to top ratings for crash protection, a superior-rated front crash prevention system and good-rated headlights.

The TOP SAFETY PICK award is given to vehicles that earn good ratings in the Institute’s five crashworthiness tests — small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints — along with an available front crash prevention system that earns an advanced or superior rating. The plus is added for winners that also have acceptable or good headlights.

Both the sedan and wagon version of the 2017 Impreza earn the award. The Impreza’s optional EyeSight system earns a superior rating for front crash prevention. In IIHS track tests at 12 mph and 25 mph, the Impreza avoided a collision. The system also has a forward collision warning component that meets National Highway Traffic Safety Administration criteria.

The Impreza has several available headlight systems. When equipped with LED headlights and high-beam assist, which automatically switches between high beams and low beams depending on the presence of other vehicles, the car earns a good headlight rating. Without high-beam assist, the LED headlights earn an acceptable rating. The halogen lights that come on lower trim levels earn a marginal rating.

The Impreza also earns the top rating of good+ for ease of use of LATCH hardware for installing child restraints. This makes it the only small car to earn top ratings in all IIHS evaluations.

