2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan receive 5-Year Cost to Own Awards from Kelley Blue Book’s KBB.com

Kelley Blue Book’s KBB.com has named the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan winners of its 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.

For a third consecutive year, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited has been named the winner of the lowest 5-Year Cost to Own award in the Mid-size SUV/Crossover category, while the Dodge Grand Caravan has earned the 5-Year Cost to Own award in the minivan segment for the third time in four years.

The 2017 5-Year Cost to Own Awards honor the vehicles and brands (luxury and non-luxury) with the lowest projected ownership costs, based on Kelley Blue Book’s 5-Year Cost to Own data for new cars for the initial five-year ownership period.

“The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is in a class by itself in style, capabilities, ruggedness, and it is also a recognized leader in cost-to-own,” said Jack Nerad, executive editorial director and executive market analyst for Kelley Blue Book and kbb.com. “With a design that channels the military Jeep vehicles of the 1940s and takes that to a modern level, the Wrangler Unlimited delivers on its promises that include high resale value and low ownership costs.

“When it comes to cost-effective people hauling, you can’t beat the Dodge Grand Caravan,” said Nerad. “Created by the company that invented the minivan, the Grand Caravan offers comfort, style and innovative features like Stow ‘n Go seating in a vehicle that tops the charts in five-year ownership costs.”

When considering its 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, Kelley Blue Book’s KBB.com takes into consideration depreciation, expected fuel costs, finance and insurance fees, maintenance and repair costs, and state fees for all new models.

2017 Jeep Wrangler

The iconic 2017 Jeep Wrangler – the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world – features a standard eight-speaker audio system and an optional Premium Alpine Audio Package that includes nine Alpine speakers, a subwoofer and a 552-watt amplifier. The 2017 Jeep Wrangler delivers unmatched off-road capability with legendary four-wheel drive and is produced with more than seven decades of 4×4 engineering experience. Wrangler continues to offer a body-on-frame design, front and rear five-link suspension system, live axles, electronic lockers, and is one of the few mid-size SUVs that offers a six-speed manual transmission in addition to its five-speed automatic.

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

The 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan continues its tradition of offering customers style, versatility and added features at an outstanding value. Since FCA US LLC invented the minivan segment more than 30 years ago, the innovative Grand Caravan has introduced nearly 80 segment firsts, including ParkView rear backup camera, Stow ‘n Place roof rack system and selectable fuel economizer mode. One innovation that continues is the Grand Caravan’s industry-exclusive Super Stow ‘n Go seating, which can be easily operated with one hand, allowing users to convert from carrying seven to hauling cargo in a matter of seconds. The Grand Caravan is equipped with more than 55 available safety, security and technology features.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.